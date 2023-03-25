ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing | Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion

March 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0.

PTI

Referee stands with India’s Nitu Ghanghas (red) and Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg to declare Nitu as a winner during the final match in 48 kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi on March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament here on Saturday.

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

boxing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US