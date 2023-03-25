HamberMenu
Boxing | Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0.

March 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Referee stands with India’s Nitu Ghanghas (red) and Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg to declare Nitu as a winner during the final match in 48 kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on March 25, 2023.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament here on Saturday.

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

