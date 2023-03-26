ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing | Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

March 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary M.C. Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.

India’s Nikhat Zareen celebrates her victory over Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in 50 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.

Nikhat upstaged Tam by a 5-0 verdict.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.

India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country's best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

