Boxing Federation of India to host 2020 Asian meet

Amid uncertainty over resumption of sporting activities, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday said the country would host the 2020 Asian boxing championships for men and women towards the end of the year.

BFI president Ajay Singh made the announcement during E-Pathshala, the online review meeting of boxers and support staff over a video conference.

“Our focus is to bring in more and more tournaments to India and being able to host this prestigious championship will be a huge honour. Our boxers can look to excel here,” a BFI release quoted Ajay as saying.

The final decision on dates and venue will be taken after discussion with the government and other important stakeholders once the lockdown is over.

“I’m excited and look forward to playing at home. We have been in touch with the coaches and maintaining our weights and doing the best possible training staying at home during this lockdown period,” six-time world champion Mary Kom said.