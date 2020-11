Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

The elections were postponed for three months due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will hold its elections on December 18, a process due for the past three months but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said a notification was issued for the polls and the Annual General Meeting to be held in Gurugram. The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

“We had to postpone the elections, that were scheduled to be held prior to September, for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Kowli said.

“We are now geared up to for the AGM as well as the Elections,” he added.

The BFI is currently led by Ajay Singh, owner of airline company Spicejet. He took charge in 2016, following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association.

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar is expected to challenge Mr. Singh in the upcoming elections, although there has been no official word on it yet. The 48-year-old Shelar is the former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The exact status of the challenge Mr. Singh faces will be known only after the process of filing nominations begins next month.

“The BFI has already amended its Constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011 and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair,” Mr. Kowli said.