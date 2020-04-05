Boxing | Coach Bergamasco has not lost hope

Despite being caught between a rock and a hard place, Raffaele Bergamasco has not lost hope.

Even as Bergamasco, the foreign coach for Indian women boxers, is leading a solitary life on the campus of the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, his heart is with his ailing wife and daughters in Italy.

No other choice

With the coronavirus outbreak hitting Italy hard and spreading dangerously in India, Bergamasco has no choice but to wait for the situation to improve.

“I would like to travel back home and spend some time with my family as and when the situation improves. However, my commitment is towards Indian boxing and the boxers and till the time there is no clarity on the status of travel I would like to stay put here.

“As per the current government guidelines, if I return to Rome my visa will stand cancelled. With Olympics postponed, there is time for preparation and I hope I can visit my family once travel bans are relaxed,” Bergamasco told The Hindu.

Glad that family is safe

The Italian is happy that his family is safe. “My family is fine as they live far away from the areas of major outbreak in Italy. Fortunately, today we have social media and video-call facility. I talk to them often and we also have family video chats.”

Bergamasco is worried for his wife, though. “Unfortunately, she is unwell and has been on therapy for the ast two years. I am concerned about her well-being.

“I try to talk to her often over phone and my daughters are there with her and keep me updated.

“I had promised to my wife that I will be there with her every month, even for a day or two, during the therapy. But she understands. She is a brave lady.”

Bergamasco, who had a tough time during self-quarantine when he returned with the Indian side from the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier in Jordan, wants to continue with his current job and has been guiding the women boxers despite being in isolation.

“I am connected to all the boxers and my team through video conference on a daily basis. I provide them with what they are supposed to train at home.

“The aim is to keep them fit so that once we resume we can take things further for our Olympic preparation,” said Bergamasco.