Boxing | BFI nominates Panghal, Krishan for Khel Ratna

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday recommended names of World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal and former Worlds bronze medallist Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The BFI recommended three other Worlds medallists — Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur and Manish Kaushik — for the Arjuna Award.

Panghal also won golds at the last Asian Games and Asian championships and a silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He became the first male boxer from the country to win a silver at the World Championships last year.

Panghal has not been considered for any National Sports Award so far because of the suspension he has served for an anti-doping rule violation.

Vikas claimed gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze medals at the Asian Games and Asian championships.

Manish took bronze at the World championships last year. Prior to that, he had secured a silver from the Commonwealth Games.

While Lovlina bagged bronze medals from the last two World championships, Simranjit took a silver each from the 2018 World championships and the 2019 Asian championships.

All these boxers have secured quota places for the Tokyo Olympics.

The BFI has also recommended women’s boxing coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav for the Dronacharya Award.

Two-time Worlds silver medallist N. Usha’s name has been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.