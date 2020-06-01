Other Sports

Boxing | BFI nominates Panghal, Krishan for Khel Ratna

Amit Panghal.

Amit Panghal.  

Lovlina, Simranjit and Manish in Arjuna list

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday recommended names of World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal and former Worlds bronze medallist Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The BFI recommended three other Worlds medallists — Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur and Manish Kaushik — for the Arjuna Award.

Panghal also won golds at the last Asian Games and Asian championships and a silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He became the first male boxer from the country to win a silver at the World Championships last year.

Panghal has not been considered for any National Sports Award so far because of the suspension he has served for an anti-doping rule violation.

Vikas claimed gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze medals at the Asian Games and Asian championships.

Vikas Krishan.

Vikas Krishan.   | Photo Credit: Chris Hyde

Manish took bronze at the World championships last year. Prior to that, he had secured a silver from the Commonwealth Games.

While Lovlina bagged bronze medals from the last two World championships, Simranjit took a silver each from the 2018 World championships and the 2019 Asian championships.

All these boxers have secured quota places for the Tokyo Olympics.

The BFI has also recommended women’s boxing coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav for the Dronacharya Award.

Two-time Worlds silver medallist N. Usha’s name has been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:20:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/boxing-bfi-nominates-panghal-krishan-for-khel-ratna/article31726166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY