Boxing | 21 test positive at women’s National camp

Indian women’s boxing’s High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco and head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar were among 21 campers who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, but none of the infected pugilists were bound for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a statement to confirm the development at the National camp, but it did not reveal the names of those affected.

However, a source close to the team said that the top members of the coaching staff are among those who have tested positive.

All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been moved to a quarantine zone as per the SAI protocol.

The outbreak has resulted in training being halted for the time being.