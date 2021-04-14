Other Sports

Boxing | 21 test positive at women’s National camp

Indian women’s boxing’s High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco and head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar were among 21 campers who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, but none of the infected pugilists were bound for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a statement to confirm the development at the National camp, but it did not reveal the names of those affected.

However, a source close to the team said that the top members of the coaching staff are among those who have tested positive.

All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been moved to a quarantine zone as per the SAI protocol.

The outbreak has resulted in training being halted for the time being.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 10:21:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/boxing-21-test-positive-at-womens-national-camp/article34320544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY