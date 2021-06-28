Boxers Simranjit and Solanki nominated for Arjuna

NEW DELHI

28 June 2021 20:47 IST

Tokyo Olympics-bound Simranjit Kaur, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki and World championship silver winner Sonia Chahal have been nominated for the Arjuna Award by the Boxing Federation of India.

Simranjit (60kg) is a 2018 Worlds bronze winner and is among the four Indian women boxers who have qualified for the Olympics.

Solanki (57kg) had won his CWG gold in the 2018 edition, while Sonia (57kg) claimed the Worlds silver in the same year. She is also a former national champion.

Advertising

Advertising

The federation has also decided to nominate women’s assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and national youth head coach Bhaskar Bhatt for the Dronacahrya Award.