Boxer Dennis Swamy no more

Former national boxing champion and Arjuna awardee Dennis Swamy passed away on Tuesday afternoon following a massive stroke at his residence in Artillery Centre (Golconda) here. He was 74.
Regarded in his heyday as one of the most scientific boxers the country has ever produced, Dennis was also a coach at the then Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, training his wards at Gymkhana Ground.
One of his biggest misgivings was missing out on the Tokyo Olympics for non-sporting reasons.
“I was a certainty and was even presented with the India blazer for the Games. But, at the last minute, my name was excluded from the Indian squad. “That was the saddest day in my life,” he had said in an interview with The Hindu a few years ago.
Former SAI boxing coach Emani Chiranjeevi, Sports Authority of Telangana boxing coach Omkar Yadav and boxing officials Jayaram Reddy and B.D. Manmohan were among those who expressed their condolences.
