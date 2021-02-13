Bold Spieth pulls ahead on a day of Pacific breeze

Shoots a five-under 67 to take a one-shot lead; Berger in second spot and Norlander third.

Jordan Spieth took on a bold tee shot and pulled it off perfectly to set up birdie. He hit a poor 3-wood that went off a tree and back into the fairway that led to another.

Whether it’s good golf or good breaks, it’s making him feel a lot better about his game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill on Friday for a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger going into the weekend.

“I like where things are at,” Spieth said, referring to more than his name atop the leaderboard on the weekend for the second straight week.

There was a 45-foot birdie putt he holed on the tough par-3 fifth. He also missed a few inside 10 feet, and his lone bogey was a three-putt from seven feet on the par-5 first after he made the turn. Spieth was at 12-under 132, his first 36-hole lead since Birkdale.

Berger shot a 66 at Pebble Beach by going 2-3-2 along the ocean on a day filled will sunshine and a Pacific breeze. He holed 15-foot birdie putts on the par-3 fifth and par-3 seventh, and in between chipped in for eagle from about 20 feet on the par-5 sixth. Henrik Norlander had a 70 and was 10-under, while the group at 9-under 135 included Patrick Cantlay, whose record-tying 62 at Pebble Beach on Thursday was quickly forgotten.

Top scores: 132 (65-67) Jordan Spieth; 133 (67-66) Daniel Berger; 134 (64-70) Henrik Norlander; 135 (62-73) Patrick Cantlay, Tom Lewis (66-69), Paul Casey (68-67).