Blasters dash Delhi’s hopes

World No.1 Viktor Axelsen accelerated the triumph for Bengaluru Blasters by winning the fourth match as the trump, for an unassailable 4-2 lead against Delhi Dashers, in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League at the Siri Fort Sports Complex on Thursday evening after Sung Ji Hyun had resurrected Delhi from 0-2 start by winning her singles match as the trump against Kirsty Gilmour.

On a day, when the Indian participation was limited to the opening mixed doubles matches, that featured Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy opposite each other, Axelsen, who combines deception and volcanic power, provided entertainment to the fans in a swift win over Tian Houwei 15-11, 15-11.

Axelsen got into his groove smoothly, and stepped it up nicely to cruise to the finish, with minimal hiccups, even as Tian Houwei threw himself at everything in his bid to provide a meaningful challenge.

Sung Ji Hyun had resurrected Delhi’s fortunes by overcoming a mid-match slump to outplay Kirsty Gilmour 15-10, 8-15, 15-5.

Kirsty looked to be unnerved at the possibility of beating the trump player. Thus, from 3-3 in the decider, Kirsty just froze and produced a string of errors, even as Sung Ji Hyun tightened the noose by winning eight points in a row, killing the match as a contest.

The results: Bengaluru Blasters leads Delhi Dashers 5-2 (Sikki Reddy & Kim Sa Rang bt Ashwini Ponnappa & Vladimir Ivanov 15-10, 12-15, 15-11; Chong Wei Feng bt Wing Ki Wong Vincent 10-15, 15-13, 15-8; Kirsty Gilmour lost to (T) Sung Ji Hyun 10-15, 15-8, 5-15; (T) Viktor Axelsen bt Tian Houwei 15-11, 15-11; Boe Mathias & Kim Sa Rang bt Ivan Sozonov & Vladimir Ivanov 15-9, 15-12).