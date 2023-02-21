Black Hawks’ owner Abhishek Reddy bets big on the impact of Prime Volleyball League

February 21, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Abhishek Reddy Kanakala, principal owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks, believes that the Prime Volleyball League will be the most exciting league in the world of volleyball.

“Players being recognised and having more recognisable faces like Guru (S.V. Guru Prashanth) where fans follow them beyond the season is big. PVL is going to the most exciting league in the world of volleyball, FIVB and other international bodies have taken the Indian league very seriously,” Abhishek said in a chat with The Hindu.

Abhishek, who was also co-owner of Bengaluru Raptors in the PBL and currently sponsors about 180 under-privileged students across the country, said India hosting the World Club championship for the next two years was something which had never happened in any other sport here.

On Hawks playing at home, the owner felt it could be a double-edged sword, where the expectations from the home crowd might give nervous moments. But the team responded really well, he added.

“Unfortunately, our setter (Ranjit Singh), who happens to be the most decorated setter for the current Indian team and also a captain-designate, could not join us for this season because of commitments to his employer. Also Azmath’s freak injury has had a major impact on the team,” he said on Hawks performance.

“The current team understands the situation and has raised the bar to continue to take us to the championship. Having a full strength team is good for next year. I believe we have a championship winning team,” Abhishek said.

On the impact of PVL in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Abhishek said both the States are under the Black Hawks umbrella. “We have conducted club championships by inviting clubs from across both states. As part of the Black Hawks foundation, we will be conducting several clinics, setting up volleyball courts and working closely with both Telugu state governments to expand and support the sport,” he said.

“Film star and avid sports lover, Vijay Devarkonda, has also given the sport attention that it has long been due,” he concluded.