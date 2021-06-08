Biles’ reign continues

She has won every US all-around title she’s contested since the 2013 championships

Simone Biles again showed her quality, outclassing the field at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday to claim a record seventh all-around national title and make her selection to the Olympic team a formality.

In what was just her second competition in 18 months, Biles shook off any remaining rust delivering a dazzling display that left the crowd in awe, even without pulling out her show-stoppers like the Yurchenko double-pike vault which she is the only woman to land in competition.

The reigning World and Olympic all-around champion showed little emotion as she ran through her routines, posting top marks on vault, floor exercise and balance beam.