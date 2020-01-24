Big win for Gujarat Hockey Academy

Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy crushed Vidarbha 9-0 in a Pool H match of 10th senior women’s hockey (B division) championship at the National Games Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Shivagi Solanki scored a hat-trick (fourth, 27th and 32nd minutes) while Parameshwari Shah struck a brace (second and 34th) for Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Acadmey.

In the same pool, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) also recorded an easy 6-0 win over Himachal Pradesh. Preeti (10th, 30th) and Manisha (40th, 60th) struck braces for the winner.

Gujarat in quarterfinals

Gujarat moved into the quarterfinals without a sweat from Pool B after the two teams in its group — AIU and Jammu and Kashmir — failed to report. Madhya Bharat, Assam and Tripura are the other teams which have given the tournament a miss.

The Goa and Telegana teams arrived here on Friday. Goa will play Uttarakhand on Saturday and the winner will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The results:

SSB 6 (Preeti 10, 30, Manisha 40, 60, Ranjita Minz 3, Maxima Ekka 59) bt Himachal Pradesh 0.

Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy 9 (Shivagi Solanki 4, 27, 32, Parmeshwari Shah 2. 34, Himanshi Radidya 14, Mairi Ramwala 33, Sanya Noronha 35, Prachi Patel 42) bt Vidarbha 0.