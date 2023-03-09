Bhyan qualifies for Para Worlds with Asian record, Indian para athletes shine in Dubai Grand Prix

March 09, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Ekta Bhyan qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships as the Indian team returned home with seven medals from the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

The Indian contingent, which had several youngsters making their international debut in Dubai, won four silver and three bronze medals.

There were altogether seven world records and 45 regional records, making the event a great success.

In the medals standings, China finished on top with 102 medals that included 42 gold, followed by Ukraine (11 gold) and Uzbekistan (9 gold).

India finished in 28th place.

Asian Para Games gold medallist Bhyan hurled the discus at 6.35m in the fifth round to claim bronze in women's wheelchair discus F53 event, which was won by Ukraine's Zoia Ovsii (13.19m).

The 37-year-old from Hisar then went on to set a new Asian record in women's club F51 event despite finishing sixth with a throw of 17.20m. The event was won by Ukraine's Ovsii who shone with a throw of 23.88 metres.

Owing to her show in the club throw event, Bhyan made the cut for the World Para Athletics Championships, set to take place in Paris from July 8 to 17.

"I am glad that with this performance, I could improve my world ranking and set a new Asian record. Though, I was expecting the throw of 18 plus. Anyway, I will work harder and perform better than this in the upcoming events - World Championship and Asian Para Games.

"The World Championships will be a huge competition with all the best athletes from all over the world. With three months left for the Championships now, the training will be in full swing to win a medal for the country," Bhyan told the Paralympic Committee of India.

Runners and throwers shine too. Bhyan was joined by several youngsters on the podium, including young Mohan Harsha Uyyala, who claimed the silver medals in men's 100m T47 final.

Delhi-based middle-distance runner Balwant Singh Rawat also picked up a silver medal by running the men's 1500m T11/12 final in 4:26.63 minutes and doubled it up with his second-place finish in men's 5000m final T11/12, racing in 17:23.27min.

Throwers Ravi Kumar and Parveen Kumar too added to India's tally. While Ravi threw the javelin at 50.65m for silver in men's javelin F46 final, Parveen claimed a bronze in men's javelin F57 event with an effort of 41.86m, before he picked his second bronze (40.84m) in men's discus men F57 event.