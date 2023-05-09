ADVERTISEMENT

Bhoria and Nishant book their last eight spots with ease

May 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) won their respective last-16 bouts in style to reach the quarterfinals of the World boxing championships in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Bhoria got past Chinese boxer Jiamao Zhang 5-0, while Nishant recorded a victory over Palestinian Nidal Foqahaa by the referee stopping the contest in the opening round.

Altogether three Indians, including Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), have made it to the last-eight.

Bhoria displayed another strong performance to defeat Zhang. Even as the Chinese made an early impact by showcasing his combinations, Bhoria held his own by landing some clean punches from a long range and winning the first round 3-2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Improved footwork

Bhoria improved his footwork in the second period and executed his quick and clean counter-attacking combinations to keep the relentless Zhang in check.

The Indian’s straight punches and well-directed hooks, including his superb left, won him the final round as well as the contest against the never-say-die Chinese.

Bhoria will take on Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Diushebaev in the last-eight.

Nishant outpunched Foqahaa in spectacular fashion in less than a minute.

Powerful hands

As both boxers got engaged in a rapid exchange of blows in order to gain ground, Nishant’s fast and powerful hands inflicted two eight counts on Nidal. A solid blow from Nishant knocked the Palestinian down before the latter was served a second count. It prompted the referee to end the duel.

Nishant will face Cuban Terry Jeorge Cuellar in the quarterfinals.

Sachin Siwach (Junior), a 2021 World youth champion, put up a great fight before losing to top-seeded Worlds silver medallist Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan 0-5 in a 54kg pre-quarterifnal clash.

Akash Sangwan (67kg) also performed exceptionally well before getting beaten 0-5 by fifth-seeded Kazakh Dulat Bekbauov.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US