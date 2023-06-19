Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to win medal in Asian Championships

June 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Chennai:

Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi created history by securing India’s first-ever medal — a bronze — at the Asian fencing championships in Wuxi, China, on Monday.

Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semifinal 14-15 of the women’s sabre event, but ensured India its maiden medal in the event.

Earlier, she shocked reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals, her first win against the Japanese fencer.

Bhavani said her dream to beat a few top-ranked players in the world had been realised and she was particularly happy to get the better of Misaki.

“It feels great to become the first Indian to win a bronze for the country at the Asian meet. Beating Misaki was huge because she is a good and consistent fencer. I had lost in the round of 16 to Misaki in the previous Asians, but I had a plan this time and it worked,” Bhavani told The Hindu over phone from Wuxi.

The Indian gave it her all before losing the last-four clash. At 14-14, the referee flashed the red card against Bhavani for ‘early start’. She wanted a video referral, but the referee rejected it on the grounds that it is available only for ‘blade contact’. Both fencers had received a yellow card earlier in the match.

The 29-year-old Bhavani’s next assignment will be the World championships in Milan from July 22 to 30.

