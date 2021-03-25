Bhavani set to resume training at Livorno

Bhavani Devi says there will not be any major changes in her technique.

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 04:33 IST

India’s star fencer Bhavani Devi is all set to resume training at Livorno (Italy) with coach Nicola Zanotti for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I will be leaving for Italy on Saturday. I came to Chennai to be with my mother, who is recovering from COVID-19. I will be training at Livorno till the Olympics,” Bhavani told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

She said the focus will be more on camps with the Italian National team at Livorno as there are no major competitions, barring the Asian championships in South Korea in June.

Advertising

Advertising

The 27-year-old Chennai-based sabre fencer said there will not be any major changes in her technique given the short time for the Games.

“There will be repetition on some technical stuff and analysis of opponents [at Tokyo].

“The focus will also be on correcting weaknesses and working on fitness,” said the nine-time National champion.

Bhavani added she was not thinking too much about Tokyo.

“In the last four-and-a-half years, there was a lot of stress to qualify. All I want to do is to give my best in the Olympics. As far as I know, each opponent will be tough in the Olympics.”