Bhavani Devi receives Arjuna Award

15 November 2021 22:29 IST

C.A. Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics, received the Arjuna Award from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

The 28-year-old Bhavani could not attend the Sports Awards ceremony on Saturday as she was participating in a competition in France. On her return to the country, she met Thakur who honoured her with the award.

“Holding the Arjuna Award was My Childhood Dream, and today, it happened. I am so much Emotional. Work Hard & Play for the Country. One day, the country will pay back. Thank YOU,” Bhavani tweeted.

