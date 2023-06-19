HamberMenu
Bhavani Devi creates history, become first Indian fencer to win medal in Asian Championships

Bhavani stunned reigning World Champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history and assure herself of a medal

June 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bhavani Devi is also the first Indian fencer to represent India at the Olympics. File

Bhavani Devi is also the first Indian fencer to represent India at the Olympics. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi on June 19 created history by progressing to the semifinal of the Women's sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, assuring India its maiden medal at the event.

Bhavani stunned reigning World Champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history. Misaki had won the women's sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Fencing Championships held in Cairo.

In the semifinal, Bhavani will be up against Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and will look to better the colour of her medal.

Also Read | Focus on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, says Bhavani

The 29-year-old Bhavani had received a bye in the round of 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the next round. Bhavani then upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals. Fencing Association of India Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.

"It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her and hope she brings back gold," Mr. Mehta told PTI.

Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, exited in the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games.



