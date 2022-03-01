Bhavani Devi confident of doing well

Sabre fencer Bhavani Devi says the changes in her training will soon yield results. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India's fencing hope Bhavani Devi believes it's a matter of time before the tweaks she has affected in her preparations yield results.

The 28-year-old sabre fencer, the lone Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, lost quite early in the two World Cups early this year.

However, Bhavani is confident she will perform better in the two World Cups in Greece (March 4 to 5) and Belgium (Mar. 18 to 19).

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, she said: "My training pattern has changed. The changes my coach Christian Bauer suggested are exciting. It made me win the Charlellville National Competition in France [in October 2021].

“But I am not able to consistently apply the methods during the matches. I can see I am improving in each competition. I am training hard in Orleans (France) now and I hope to do well and win a medal in the Asian championships (June 10-15, Seoul) and the Asian Games (September 10-25, Hangzhou, China).