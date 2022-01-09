Bharath Subramaniyam is India’s 73rd Grandmaster

Achieves the final norm in Italy

Fourteen-year old Bharath Subramaniyam on Sunday became India’s 73rd chess Grandmaster, securing the third and final GM norm at an event in Italy.

The Chennai-based player scored 6.5 points (including six wins and draw) from nine rounds along with four others to finish seventh overall in the event held at Cattolica. He also touched the requisite 2,500 (Elo) mark.

Lalith Babu wins

Fellow Indian M.R. Lalith Babu emerged the winner with seven points, winning the title on the basis of a better tie-break score after he tied with three others including top-seed Anton Korobov (Ukraine).

Bharath had achieved his first GM norm after securing 11th place at the Aeroflot Open in Moscow in February 2020 and the second by placing 4th in the junior Round Table Under 21 tournament in Bulgaria in October 2021.