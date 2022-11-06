Bhagat, Ramadass bag gold at BWF Para Badminton World Championships

For Manisha Ramadass, it was a dream come true moment as she beat local star Mamiko Toyoda 21-15 21-15 in women’s singles SU5 finals. | Photo Credit: Youtube/@BWF TV

Pramod Bhagat retained the gold in the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in the SL3 category final on Sunday.

Also winning gold was Manisha Ramadass, who beat Mamiko Toyoda of Japan 21-15, 21-15 in the women’s SU5 category.

“This win is huge for me as I have been working very hard,” said Pramod, who also won the men’s doubles silver, partnering Manoj Sarkar, to take his tally of World championships medals to 11.

In the men’s doubles final, Pramod and Manoj lost to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi 21-14, 18-21, 13-21.

Pramod has played in seven Worlds so far and won six gold, two silver and three bronze medals and reached the finals in all editions except 2007 and 2017.

“I am very happy with my performance in singles, in doubles we could have done better. This win tells me that I am moving in the right direction,” Pramod said.

Another Indian Sukant Kadam won bronze in the men’s SL4 category.