Bhagat determined to win Paralympics gold

Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat is chasing a dream — win gold in the next edition of Paralympics.

The double gold medallist (single and doubles in the SL3 category) at the 2019 Para World championships said the pandemic had not dampened his preparations to realise his ultimate goal.

“When the pandemic broke, the whole scenario was uncertain and all the training facilities were closed. We had to do the basics at home but then slowly the Government made arrangements for us to train at home. So did Go Sports by providing me a gym,” the 32-year-old, World No. 1 told The Hindu.

“I am sure the sport will come back stronger. With some major events already scheduled, it is a very good sign for us,” said Bhagat. “Though the pandemic has come at the wrong time, it has given giving me time to introspect and make necessary changes to come out stronger.

“Fortunately, the training facilities are good and the Odisha Government has been very supportive,” added the Biju Patnaik for Excellence in Sports awardee.

On the kind of support he is getting, Bhagat said there were no issues on this front with the Government of India helping through the TOPS scheme.

“Go Sports and the State Government are continuously helping me with many aspects.”

Bhagat said para athletes shouldn’t feel bad about what was not in their control. “Para sports are much better off in India since I started in 2009. I would like to say that one should never give up and keep trying till you succeed.”