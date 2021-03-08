Boxing | BFI to take reality check following virus strike

Even as Ashish Kumar recovers from COVID-19 in Spain, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) plans to adopt a practical approach regarding upcoming exposure trips.
Team back home
The Indian boxers, barring Ashish, have returned home from the Boxam tournament in Spain. According to a BFI source, all of them have tested negative for COVID-19.
It is learnt that Ashish, who was asymptomatic, will stay in Castellon for a week.
The BFI knows it will be difficult to trace how Ashish, who had to withdraw from the 75kg final following his positive result, contracted the virus.
It also understands that boxers’ performances will drop without quality competition and training in the run-up to the Olympics.
India had to keep up with the competition-training schedule followed by other countries, said R.K. Sacheti of BFI.
“For example, the USA has been participating in various competitions in Europe despite the COVID situation. Everything is driven by the Olympics,” he said.
Turkey next
The Indian boxers are scheduled to travel to Turkey for another exposure trip later this month.
The BFI has received other invitations from Europe and America and will take a call soon.
