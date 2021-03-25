BFI to look into boxers’ allegations

They have highlighted their grievance on social media

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said on Thursday that it would look into the allegations of misbehavior leveled by Ankush Dahiya and Ashish Insha against head coach C.A. Kuttappa.

Both boxers have written to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sports Authority of India and BFI about the issue and have highlighted their grievance on social media.

It is learnt that they had taken leave from the National camp at Patiala for personal reasons and were allegedly misbehaved by Kuttappa on their return to the camp. Ankush even alleged that Kuttappa “kicked his injured back”.

Non-compliance

According to a source, the issue cropped up due to the boxers’ non-compliance of quarantine rules.

“We will look into the matter and find out what’s the truth,” said a BFI official.

Kuttappa could not be contacted for his reaction.