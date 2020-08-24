BFI optimistic about Big Bout season

Ajay Singh.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) believes that the second edition of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League can be staged by the end of this year or early next year.

As of now, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has not allowed sparring to resume in the National camp due to the pandemic.

However, the BFI is optimistic of squeezing in the Big Bout ahead of the Olympics.

“We are confident of hosting the second season either by the end of this year or early next year. We will be considering all the guidelines and health safety protocols laid out in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while the Big Bout league gets staged this season,” BFI president Ajay Singh told The Hindu.

Good viewership

Notwithstanding the hiccups in its inaugural edition last year, Ajay said the Big Bout made an impact and had good television viewership.

“The primary objective was to identify and put together credible team owners along with boxers of calibre like Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia and renowned British boxer Scott Forrest.

“Airing it on Star Sports was also a big boost and ensured Big Bout made a confident start in its maiden year,” said Ajay.

According to the BFI president, the league can only get better and become financially more viable. “The experiences of the first season will be valuable in putting together a stronger foundation for the coming seasons,” said Ajay.