BFI office-bearers’ tenure extended

19 September 2020 17:47 IST

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), on Saturday, extended the tenure of its present set of office-bearers by three months.

The four-year tenure of the BFI office-bearers was supposed to get over on September 25. However, the conduct of the election was impeded by the pandemic.

At a Special General Meeting (SGM), the BFI members were informed that the election would be held within the next three months.

Besides, the BFI unanimously amended its constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011, an essential requirement to get Government recognition.

The BFI expressed its intention of starting the training of youth and junior pugilists at the National Boxing Academy, Rohtak.

There is a possibility of sending elite boxers on a 45-day European tour for training-cum-competitions.