BFI mum on Mary Kom breaking quarantine

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has chosen not to react on the issue of top boxer M.C. Mary Kom breaking self-isolation.

Mary Kom along with the Indian boxing squad returned home on March 12 after taking part in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifying event in Amman, Jordan. Mary Kom was among the nine Indian boxers who earned Olympic quota places at the event.

The Indian team — which was training in Assisi, Italy — left that country on February 27, prior to the scheduled departure owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The boxers competed in the Olympic qualifier in Amman before returning home.

“By the time the boxers returned home, they had been 14 days out of Italy, one of the worst-affected by the coronavirus. However, in the best interests of the athletes and support staff we decided that everyone would go on self-isolation on their return from Jordan,” said a BFI official.

Mary Kom, a Rajya Sabha member who was spending time with her family since her return, reportedly attended a breakfast get-together for MPs organised by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 18. “It’s very difficult to ignore the President’s invite. Let’s hope that the situation remains under control,” said the official.