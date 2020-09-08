Bennett wins stage 10

ILE DE RE

08 September 2020 22:27 IST

Ireland’s Sam Bennett put on a burst of power to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 168.5-km ride from the Ile d'Oleron to the Ile de Re. Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex is to undergo a COVID-19 test as a precaution after he shared a car with the director of the Tour, Christian Prudhomme, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

