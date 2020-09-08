Other Sports

Bennett wins stage 10

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland reacts after winning stage 10 of Tour de France.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett put on a burst of power to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 168.5-km ride from the Ile d'Oleron to the Ile de Re. Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex is to undergo a COVID-19 test as a precaution after he shared a car with the director of the Tour, Christian Prudhomme, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

