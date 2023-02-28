ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru wins a thriller but Calicut makes the semifinals despite the loss

February 28, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan

Ibin Jose was a star player for Bengaluru Torpedoes in its win over Calicut Heroes at the Prime Volleyball League Championship in Kochi, Kerala, on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Down in the fifth rung, Bengaluru Torpedoes stunned third-placed Calicut Heroes 3-2 in a thriller in the Prime Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Tuesday.

Despite the result, Calicut qualified for the semifinals — the third team to do so — since no other team can catch up with it. Bengaluru will now have to wait for the result of Wednesday’s match, between Mumbai Meteors and Kochi Blue Spikers, to know its fate.

After losing the first two sets, Calicut made a strong comeback taking the next two and appeared set to take the match when it led 7-4 in the decider, riding on universal Jerome Vinith’s fiery spiking.

A little later, Jerome was blocked by Tsvetelin and Ibin Jose who impressed with his serves too while Pankaj was consistent with his spiking from the flanks. The scores were level at 13 and 14 but Alireza smash won Bengaluru the next point and the match.

The result: Bengaluru Torpedoes bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (15-11, 15-11, 13-15, 10-15, 15-14).

