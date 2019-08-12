PKL: Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans finish level

Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh and Telugu Titans’ Suraj Desai were unwilling to take a risk and win a point to clinch the ProKabaddi League match for their side here on Monday.

In the final 38 seconds, with the score 29-all, Maninder spent 30 futile seconds in the rival area before ambling back to safety.

Suraj, who had four touches and three bonus points, preferred to play it safe. The teams shared six points.

The contest began with Siddharth Desai scoring a point off a sliding toe-touch on Rinku Narwal. Titans’ hopes hinged on his ability to pull off successful raids, but on an eventful evening, Warriors tackled him through waist holds, throwing him of out of court. Siddharth scored two points in each half. The focus was on players like Siddharth and his brother Suraj, and also the likes of Warriors’ Maninder, Prapanjan and Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who excelled in attack and defence. Though Titans’ defenders C. Arun and Vishal Bhardwaj showed their mettle, Siddharth’s below-par show stopped Titans from taking control of the match.

Bulls tamed

UP Yoddha raiders Monu Goyat (8) and Shrikant Jadhav (9) powered their team to a 35-33 win over last year’s winner Bengaluru Bulls. The duo offset a Super 10 effort by Bulls’ Pawan Sherawat (15).

The results: Bengal Warriors drew with Telugu Titans 29-29; UP Yoddha bt Bengaluru Bulls 35-33.