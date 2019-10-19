Belihu hopes to break the course record

Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu, the men’s defending champion, believes he can beat the course record in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM), to be held here on Sunday. Belihu claims to have gained a lot of experience of running here in the last two outings.

Belihu is in fine form as he finished fifth in the 10,000m in the Doha World championships.

“It was a little frustrating just missing out on the course record of 59:06 last year but after coming here and doing well in Delhi in the last two years, I have the experience. I know what it takes to go faster. The most important thing is to win but if the pace is good, I can beat the course record,” said the 20-year-old.

Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu, the women’s defending champion, had claimed the African Games 10,000m title this year.

She set the ADHM course record of 66:50 on her debut in 2018. “Last year, I didn’t know much about running in this level of race, but I have had a lot more experience since then,” reflected Gemechu. “I think another course record here is a possibility.”

The top Indian elite athletes in men’s category — Suresh Kumar Patel, Srinu Bugatha, Pradeep Chaudhary — and in women’s category — L. Suriya, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba — are all looking forward to improve their respective timings.

Can Suriya shine?

Suriya, the course record holder in 2017, hoped to shine. “The route here is very nice. In 2017, I really enjoyed the run as the weather was also good. Therefore, I put up a good performance that year. I am looking forward to another great experience,” said the 29-year-old.

Srinu, who started running in 2010, felt everyone was good, especially Suresh Kumar Patel and Pradeep Chaudhary, “I have come with the target of setting my best time and will try to break the course record,” he said.

Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet, the 2019 London Diamond League 5,000m champion, will prove to be a fierce competitor on his debut after withdrawing last year due to illness. This will be his first long-distance run.

“I am excited to make my debut at the half marathon. Andamlak has told me about this race and so I know that it is a very fast course,” said Gebrhiwet.