Beijing Winter Olympics | Skier Arif Khan eyes a top-30 finish

MUMBAI

04 February 2022 03:13 IST

To take part in slalom and giant slalom

While India enforced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics commencing on Friday, the nation’s hopes will still rest on skier Arif Khan. Hailing from Kashmir, Arif will participate in two events and is aiming at a modest top-30 finish in the showpiece event.

The 31-year-old, the lone Indian participant in the quadrennial event, secured his berth in a qualifying event in Dubai last year.

“To be honest, if you want to be a medal contender, you require at least 10 years of training and preparation, (need) to have (decent) budget and funding, only then it’s possible to be in medal contention,” said Arif recently.

Advertising

Advertising

The skier, who was included in the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) recently, also said that his performances have improved and his training in Santa Catarina “was helpful”.

“I have been training over a couple of years seriously and my expectation is to be make in world’s top 30. To be in top 30 is like medal winners in the world,” added Arif, who will take part in the slalom and giant slalom. His events will take place on February 13 and 16.

“It feels so great to represent 1.4 billion people and I am feeling very happy and proud to be carrying the National flag in the opening ceremony,” said Arif.

Manager tests negative

Meanwhile, a day after testing positive for COVID-19, the manager of the Indian contingent Mohammad Abbas Wani returned negative results in two re-tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday.