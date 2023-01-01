ADVERTISEMENT

Bedabrat takes the honours in 67kg class

January 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - NAGERCOIL:

K. Keerthivasan

Bedabrat Bharali. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

All the National records in the youth men’s 67kg section — snatch (140 kg), clean and jerk (166) and total (306) — stand in the name of Jeremy Lallrinnunga of Mizoram, which he created four years ago in Doha, Qatar. It will take some doing for anyone to rewrite it or come close to his mark.

Compared to Jeremy, 15-year-old Bedabrat Bharali of Assam is a work in progress. Still, it was a memorable event for the boy from Dibrugarh as he bagged his first gold medal with a total lift of 259 kg in the youth men’s 67 kg of the National weightlifting championships here on Sunday.

Bedabrat lifted 119 kg in snatch ahead of his rival Kallol Mal who did 112, and though Kallol did far better in clean and jerk with a lift of 143 as compared to Bedabrat’s 140, the latter won on total margins.

The champion, however, was not satisfied with his performance. “I could have done better. I am not satisfied. This was not my best as I had done better in the State meets,” Bedabrat told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For Bedabrat, Jeremy — who is not taking part in the Nationals — is not an inspiration, but two-time Olympic gold medallist Lu Xiaojun of China [who, according to reports, tested positive for banned blood booster EPO recently]. “I like Jeremy. He has so much power and it is difficult to break his record,” said the Assam boy,

The results: Youth: Men: 67Kg: 1. Bedabrat Bharali (Asm) snatch 119, clean & jerk 140, total 259; 2. Kallol Mal (WB) 112, 143, 255; 3. Mahadev Vader (Mah) 113, 140, 253.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US