BCCI chief Binny distances himself from 1983 WC team statement on wrestlers’ protest

BCCI President Roger Binny on Friday said he was not a signatory to the statement on the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief, after members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team voiced support for the grapplers.

Binny, who became BCCI chief in October 2022, was part of the Indian cricket team that sealed a historic title triumph in the 1983 World Cup in England.

"Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest," Binny told PTI.

"I believe that the competent authorities are working on to resolve the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics," he added.

Earlier on Friday, members of the 1983 World Cup winning came out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players' issues will be "heard and resolved".

The statement said the team was distressed and disturbed after seeing the visuals of wrestlers being manhandled but also hoped that law of the land will prevail.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Birj Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, took their protest to Haridwar on May 30 but did not carry out the threat of immersing their medals into river Ganga.

On May 28, the Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers for violation of law and order when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission.

The Police also cleared the protest site and made it clear that the wrestlers will not be allowed back at Jantar Mantar.

The police action against the wrestlers had invited criticism from different quarters.

