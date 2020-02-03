Other Sports

BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year: Sindhu, Mary Kom among nominees

Shutter P. V. Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom are among the five nominees for the inaugural BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award to be presented here on March 8.

The other three are, Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Dutee Chand (athletics) and Manasi Joshi (para-badminton),

The winner will be decided following online voting. Those interested in voting can log on to any one of the various Indian language websites of BBC. Voting closes on February 17, 2020 at 11.30 pm.

