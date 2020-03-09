BBC Indian Sportswoman honour for Sindhu

World champion shuttler P. V. Sindhu was voted as the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year here on Sunday.

She gained more popular votes than boxer Mary Kom, para-shuttler Manasi Joshi, sprinter Dutee Chand and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Sindhu, away in London for the upcoming All England badminton championship, said in a video message, “I would like to dedicate this award to my supporters and fans who have supported me and voted for me.

Encouraging

“Awards like these give us motivation and encouragement to go much further. Hard work is the key to success. I’m sure soon there will be more Indian sportswomen winning medals for the country.”

P.T. Usha.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, legendary athlete P.T. Usha was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We did not have any facilities when I started my career,” said Usha and continued, “I used to train alongside railway tracks and on beaches as there were no training spaces then. Things have changed a lot since then and I am very happy that BBC has taken this initiative. It will motivate the new generation to come into sports.”