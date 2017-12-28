Baudin stamps his class with authoritative wins

Alexander Baudin decided to make his parting shot at the Optimist class a memorable one.

In the India International Regatta off Krishnapatnam Port, the Stockholm resident stamped his class with two authoritative wins on Thursday. In the first, he got the gun about seven to 10 boat lengths ahead and in the second by thrice as many.

Advancing from inland sailing at Lake Baggersfjarden near his native city, he made all the outings in the Mediterranean and Black seas and the Atlantic Ocean worthwhile in the clean waters along the Coromandel coastline.

“I’ve had a few accidents during Alpine skiing but sailing almost every day with a few breaks in between has been fun,” the 15-year-old said.

He loves both because they are outdoor sports and close to nature. Alexander followed in the footsteps of his father but now looks up to legends Ben Ainslie of Britain, a four-time Olympic gold medallist and Robert Scheidt of Brazil, who was supreme in two editions of the quadrennial games. So does he seek to step up to the Laser class in future.

The results: Laser Radial: Race I: Tayte Stefaniuk (Canada) 2. Asmawi Bin Azman (Malaysia) 3. Vishnu Saravanan (India). Race II: Vishnu Saravanan (India) 2. Koteshwara Rao (India) 3. Govind Bairagi Race III: 1. Ramya Saravanan (India) 2.Vishnu Saravanan (India) 3. Govind Bairagi.

Laser 4.7: I: 1. Samsuardi (Indonesia) 2 Pei Yip (Hong Kong) 3. Saif Ali Mansoori (UAE) . II: 1. Samsuardi 2.Gregory Roger Wardojo (Indonesia) 3. Saif Al Mansoori. III: 1. Samsuardi 2. Harshita Tomar (India) 3. Saif Al Mansoori.

Optimist: I: 1. Alexander Baudin (Sweden) 2. E. Durga Prasad (Ind) 3. Muhammad Faizuddin Bin Mohd (Malaysia). II: 1. A. Baudin 2. Raj Vishwakarma 3. Uma Chouhan (both Ind). III: 1. Ramadin Tito (Indonesia) 2. E. Durga Prasad 3. Anirudh K.S. (both India).

Optimist Novice: I: 1. B. Sachin 2. Mustafa Topiwala 3. V. Vaishnavi (all India). II: 1. Aaryan Anand 2. Hussain Topiwala 3. P. Vishwanath (all India). III: 1. B. Sachin 2. Affan Mubeen 3. Sonu Mohammed (all India).

420: I: 1. Ananya Chouhan & Vishnu Sujeesh 2. Punit Kumar Sahoo & Amit Sahoo 3. Bharat S & Abhishek Pande (all India). II: 1. Ananya & Vishnu 2. Bharat S & Pande 3. Punit & Amit Sahoo. III: 1. Ananya & Vishnu 2. Bharat S & Pande 3. Punit & Amit Sahoo.