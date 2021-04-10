Batra backs Bhanot to the hilt

If somebody doesn’t like his face, thank you very much, says IOA president

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra said he has not accepted the resignation of Lalit Bhanot, who holds important post in Athletics Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association including the chairman of Tokyo Olympics Preparation Committee.

Interestingly, Bhanot has several cases of corruption charges related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games pending against him in court.

“It is abundantly clear that If I get re-elected [as IOA president] in November, he [Bhanot) becomes the chairman [of Tokyo Olympics Preparation Committee]. If somebody doesn’t like his face, thank you very much,” said Batra, who was here as the chief guest on Friday for the N.P.V Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Cup tournament at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research.

He added: “For me he (Bhanot) is very important. If a Member of Parliament can continue in his post when charges are framed, why not Bhanot?”

Batra also said the Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in Guwahati in November this year.