Basketball | Wizards eliminate Pacers

Unstoppable: Bradley Beal moves in for the kill.

LOS ANGELES

21 May 2021 22:47 IST

Beal, Westbrook star in the Washington side’s 142-115 win

Washington Wizards showed its ability to bounce back by rolling over Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the NBA’s play-in tournament to grab the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference post-season on Thursday.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were back in top form, combining for 43 points in the dominating win that came two days after a 118-100 loss to Celtics.

Beal finished with 25 points and Westbrook delivered 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Wizards.

