Former basketball player S.K. Subramaniam passes away

Renowned basketball official Subramaniam Krishnaswamy Subramaniam, popularly known as SK, passed away at 85 due to cardiac arrest here on Saturday.

He was a basketball player, organiser, and referee. SK has served as the Secretary in Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA), Basketball Federation of India (BFI), and was an international referee.

He’s the only Indian to officiate in the basketball final between South Korea and China in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. He has officiated in 5000 matches, which includes 1000 finals.