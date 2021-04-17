Basketball | Sixers snap Clippers’ streak

Joel Embiid.

Los Angeles

17 April 2021 22:22 IST

Embiid writes his name into record books

Joel Embiid scored 36 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the NBA East-leading Philadelphia 76ers snapped Los Angeles Clippers' seven-game winning streak with a 106-103 win on Friday.

Embiid became the first Philadelphia player since 2006 to score 35-plus points in three straight games. Over the past half dozen games Embiid is averaging over 30 points and nine-plus rebounds per game.

The results: Dallas Mavericks 109 lost to New York Knicks 117; San Antonio Spurs 106 lost to Portland Trail Blazers 107; Toronto Raptors 113 bt Orlando Magic 102; Chicago Bulls 115 lost to Memphis Grizzlies 126; Houston Rockets 99 lost to Denver Nuggets 128; Minnesota Timberwolves 119 bt Miami Heat 111; Detroit Pistons 110 bt Oklahoma City Thunder 104; Philadelphia 76ers 106 bt LA Clippers 103; Washington Wizards 117 bt New Orleans Pelicans 115 (OT); Utah Jazz 119 bt Indiana Pacers 111; Brooklyn Nets 130 bt Charlotte Hornets 115.

Advertising

Advertising