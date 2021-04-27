Basketball | Nets eclipse Suns in clash of top two

Top-scorer: Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, racked up the most points as Atlanta rallied to down Milwaukee.

Bogdanovic spurs Atlanta to a come-from-behind win.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points and Kevin Durant scored 33 after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA.

Blake Griffin scored 16 as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Bogdan Bogdanovic matched his season high with 32 points to spark Atlanta to a come-from-behind 111-104 win over Milwaukee.

Charlotte guard Devonte’ Graham scored 24 pointsin the defeat of Boston 125-104.

Draymond Green assisted on a go-ahead hoop by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 1:42 to play and then followed in a Stephen Curry miss 34 seconds later, helping Golden State out-finish Sacramento 117-113.

The results: Orlando 112 lost to Indiana 131; Atlanta 111 bt Milwaukee 104; Golden State 117 bt Sacramento 113.

Washington 119 bt Cleveland 110; Brooklyn 128 bt Phoenix 119; Portland 113 lost to Memphis 120; Charlotte 125 bt Boston 104.