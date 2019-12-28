Basketball nationals: Railways women, Punjab men triumph

Punjab men and Railways women emerged champions in the 70th senior National basketball championship here on Saturday. Punjab overcame Tamil Nadu 93-75 while Railways tamed Kerala 68-55 in the well-contested finals.

Uttarakhand men and Madhya Pradesh women took the third place.

The results: Men: Punjab 93 (Arshpreet Singh Bhuller 33, Amritpal Singh 24,Amjoth Singh 19)bt Tamil Nadu 75 (Muin Bek 23, Jeevanatham 20, Aravind Annadurai 13,Bala Shankar10).

Women: Railways 68 (Sruthy Aravind 16, Shireen Limaye 15, Navaneetha PU 13,Poonam Chaturvedi 12, Madhukumari 10) bt Kerala 55 (Jeena PS 24, Stephy Nixon 15).