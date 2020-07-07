Basketball | Jagshaanbir ready for the next leap

Like every sportsman around the world, it has been quality time at home with family for Jagshaanbir Singh, who is getting ready to join Point Park University in the US.

Jagshaanbir, along with his younger brother Akshatbir, was also able to get basketball training from his father Tejinder Pal Singh, in Jalandhar.

A junior India player, one of the members of the first batch of the NBA Basketball Academy in the country, Jagshaanbir had done very well to hone his skills in the US with the Golden State Prep in Napa, California, on a scholarship. He has taken the next best step by committing to Point Park Pioneers in Pittsburgh.

Great opportunity

“It is a great opportunity for me to hone my basketball skills to the next level,” said Jagshaanbir, who will be studying Business Administration and Management.

“I will be under the able guidance of head coach Joe Lewandowski and Daryn Freedman at Point Park. They have a very good history of training big men,” said the 7-feet tall Jagshaanbir.

His father Tejinder was a national level player, but it was Jagshaanbir who was hungry to make a mark in basketball without being pushed into the game.

Passion for the game

“It was just the passion for the game that got built within myself. I told my father to train me and see where I could reach. I have the dream to play basketball professionally,” he said.

Understandably, Tejinder Pal is happy with his son’s journey so far. He wants him to be dynamic and capitalise on every opportunity “to take the next big step”.

The NBA Academy in Greater Noida laid a solid foundation for Jagshaanbir to realise his aspirations.

“I was lucky to be in the first batch of the NBA Academy. The coaches had a wealth of experience of training players in the US and around the world. They gave me a new perspective to the game.

“Earlier, though I was tall I lacked skill and agility. They polished my skills and transformed me into a better athlete,” he said.