Basketball | Grizzlies stun Jazz

Salt Lake City

24 May 2021 21:52 IST

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz here on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter.

Devin Booker recorded 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead Phoenix Suns to a home victory over Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first-round series.

The results:

76ers 125 bt Wizards 118; Suns 99 bt Lakers 90

Hawks 107 bt Knicks 105; Memphis 112 btJazz 109.